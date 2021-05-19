No appointment required at South Tipperary Covid-19 test centre until further notice

Until further notice, members of the public can attend on a walk in basis with no appointment necessary at the HSE's Covid-19 Testing Centres in Clonmel, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.



A total of 3,318 Covid-19 tests were carried out at the five test centres across the South East between last Friday morning, May 14 and 1pm today, Wednesday, May 19.

944 were tested at the centre in Whitemill, Wexford;

928 were tested at the centre in Kilcohan, Waterford.;



533 were tested at the centre in St. Dymphna’s Hospital, Carlow;

435 were test at the centre serving South Tipperary at Moyle Rovers GAA Centre, Clonmel



425 were tested centre at Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny.