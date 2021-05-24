Revealed: Fixer-upper house in Tipperary sells way above asking price after bidding war

This fixer-upper house in Tipperary has sold for way above the asking price after a bidding war on BodX1's latest auction.

The property was sold for €169,000.

The four-bedroom bungalow is in need of completion and is located a short drive from Cloughjordan, Tipperary.

Extending to approximately 172 sq. m and sitting on over an acre site, this property went under the digital hammer this month with an AMV of €70,000. More information here.