Two for Today: 'Fast becoming largest furniture retailer in Munster,' says Tipp business
Great news
Larry O Keeffe's Furniture & Flooring Clonmel
As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.
052/6121853
Mary O'Keeffe
mary@larryokeeffe.com
http://www.larryokeeffe.com/
https://www.facebook.com/LarryOKeeffe
With a 45,000 sq foot showroom in our Clonmel branch and a store in Mitchelstown Larry O'Keeffe are fast becoming the largest furniture retailer in Munster.
Furniture | Carpets & Vinyl | Bedding | Fitted Wardrobes and Sliderobes. Free Nationwide Delivery.
