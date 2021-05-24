Two for Today: Over 20 big-brand name stores and three hours free parking

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Showgrounds Clonmel

052 61 89080

Paul Blanche

paul.blanche@showgrounds.ie

http://www.showgrounds.ie/

https://www.facebook.com/ShowgroundsClonmel

@showgroundssc



The Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Clonmel, Tipperary. Over 20 big-brand name stores. Three hours free parking and open late every Thursday & Friday evening, year long.



