'Weekend users' are driving the market for illegal drugs in Tipperary - Chief Supt.

WEEKEND users of illegal drugs are creating the persistent market for illicit substances, the Chief Superintendent for the Tipperary Garda Division believes.



Occasional users of recreational drugs may not be aware that they are indirectly funding organised crime gangs, who import drugs into the country, a meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee heard.



“Covid has allowed us time to dedicate more time to the drugs issue and we have developed a level of expertise at it”, Chief Supt. Derek Smart told the meeting.



Incidents of people found guilty of possessing drugs for personal use have increased by 30% since this month last year, while cases of drugs for sale and supply have also increased by 30% since last year in Tipperary.



Incidents of drivers being detected for drug driving have also increased by over 30%, the Chief Supt. told the meeting.



The meeting heard that on April 9 this year a search warrant was executed at a house in Borrisokane, where Gardaí found cannabis worth €2,800. Follow up searches in Portroe unearthed more cannabis herb valued at €12,000.



Two males were arrested and charged with offences in respect to the sale and supply of drugs to appear before Nenagh District Court.