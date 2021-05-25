Roscrea motorists unhappy with new Market Square traffic system

MOTORISTS in Roscrea are venting their anger about the recently completed redesign of Market Square in Roscrea town centre.



The new traffic layout at the town's busiest junction on its main thoroughfare, is resulting in confusion for motorists, who feel the new system is inherently unsafe.



Larger vehicles and motorists drawing trailers are finding the new road layout particularly challenging, as vehicles overhang the pedestrian crossing while waiting to exit from Castle Street towards Main Street.



As a result, pedestrians stray from their designated crossing and navigate through traffic attempting to negotiate the busy junction.



Speaking to motorists in the town centre, TipperaryLive learned many find the lack of roadside kerbing disconcerting, as the open streetscape does not feel welcoming for motorists.



Several reported sensory overload as they approach the junction outside Roscrea Post Office and fear of distraction, as pedestrians and vehicles are “on the same level”.



A local bus driver described the new junction layout as “a complete disaster” and highlighted the how the length of his minibus overhangs the pedestrian crossing.



“Imagine a 40-foot bus here - or two of them trying to pass by each other at the same time - a disaster”, he said.



A local business owner said he fears the loss of on-street parking spaces will result in a loss of daytime business and was critical of the local authority's choice of street furniture, fearing it will draw anti-social behaviour late at night when the pubs reopen.



“I can't see how they thought this would work. I see the traffic get backed up here again-and-again during the day, because people can't steer around the bend when something is coming up Castle Street.



“It needs to be widened out a bit and give people room to drive safely. The crossing was fine before - now they've gone and made it dangerous”, they said.