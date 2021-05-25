Improvements in disability access in Cahir are very welcome

Improvements in accessibility took another step further last week in Cahir with the introduction of some disability picnic benches in the Inch Field.

As part of the upgrade to the walks especially in the Inch Field, the walking surface has become very popular during Covid times. The path was restricted to older and vulnerable from 9am to 10am daily during Covid and its success has now seen the addition of new benches along the river and two disability picnic tables inside the bridge.

Last Wednesday Tomás Kelly and Council outdoor staff member Joe Ryan tested them for size before they were fixed into place.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney thanked all involved in the application and perseverance in securing the Blueway funding for the path, fencing and benches in the Inch Field and once the wildflower grows inside the fence the whole area with the Cahir Park Golf course and the castle as scenic backdrops it is sure to be a fantastic amenity in the area.

Cllr Moloney points out that these facilities are being enjoyed by the public from far and wide in the past few weeks and great credit goes to the Council for their work to date on this project, it will be enjoyed by all well into the future.