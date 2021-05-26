Two for Today: Bookworm has established a name as a 'leading independent bookstore'

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Bookworm



John Butler

info@bookworm.ie

https://bookworm.ie/

https://www.facebook.com/BookwormThurles

@_bookwormthurles_

@BookwormThurles

Bookworm Bookshop has been trading in the centre of Thurles, Tipperary for almost thirty years. Over the years Bookworm has established a name as one of the leading independent bookstores in Ireland. Customer service is a top priority and we do our utmost to source any book a customer requires, even if it is one of those out of print and ‘hard to find’ titles! Check out our website on www.bookworm.ie





































