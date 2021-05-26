Two for Today: 'You the customer are our number one priority,' says Tipperary car dealer
Support them!
As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.
Horse and Jockey Car Sales
0504 44176
Micheal Byrne
micheal@handjcarsales.com
https://www.horseandjockeycarsales.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Horse-and-Jockey-Kia-238346359527435
Horse and Jockey car sales conducts its business with the highest integrity and enthusiasm.
You the customer are our number one priority and we will do everything to make your visit to our dealership is of the best possible quality.
We will make sure that you receive the best attention at all times and that your experience will leave an everlasting impression.
