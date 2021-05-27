Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn Transition Year - a wonderful opportunity through Irish

Transition Year in Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn has been running since September 2007. It is a compulsory year for all students in the Gaelcholáiste. The aim of Transition Year is to act as a bridge between the dependent learning at JC and the goal of a more independent self-directed and motivated Senior Cycle student.

Transition Year in Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn gives students an opportunity for the development of skills in key areas such as Personal Development, Academic & Technical Skills and Life & Social Skills. All of this through the medium of Irish, fostering the language, culture and traditions of our native land.

IMPRESSIVE LIST OF ACTIVITIES

In previous years, our Transition Year classes were able to travel to many educational events, field trips and class outings. Whilst we were limited in many ways during the past year, the students got to participate in numerous workshops and projects. These included a First Aid Course, Music Workshop, Social Emotional intelligence Workshop, Personal Health & Safety Workshop, Law Education Workshop, a Financial Literacy Workshop with Rob Heffernan (Irish Olympian), a 3-day Royal College of Surgeons Workshop, Podcasting Course, Schools Engineering Workshop with Boston Scientific and other Workshops in Preparation for Medicine, Kayaking, Driver Theory Test, Microsoft tools, Art with Applefest and Drumming. A very impressive list of activities considering all the restrictions that were placed on schools over the past year.

The students also got to participate in several programmes over the year including Toastmasters, Student Enterprise, Foróige NFTE, Christmas Reindeer display, creating shop window displays in conjunction with the Junction Festival, Gaisce, Oireachtas writing competition, fundraising collection for a Women’s Refuge and the GAA Future Leaders Programme.

STUDY PROGRAMMES

As well as the participation aspect of Transition Year, our students are also afforded an opportunity to undertake study programmes that they normally would not have access to. Examples of these include QQI Level 4 qualifications in Nutrition and Design.

Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn is an aonad of CTI Clonmel and the staff of the Senior College in CTI share their expertise with the Gaelcholáiste students to give them a very comprehensive and varied programme.

Due to the ongoing health restrictions, all the Campaí Samhraidh have been cancelled again for this summer. As a result, students looking for an opportunity to improve their Irish skills will not be able to avail of their services.



IS TY AN OPTION FOR YOU?

Perhaps then, Transition Year in Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn might be an option for you. We have a limited number of places available and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you wish to make any further enquiries, please contact the Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn office at 052- 6126269 during school hours.