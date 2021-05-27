Two for Today: O'Brien Marble & Granite - serving the country nationwide since 2000

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

O'Brien Marble & Granite Carrick on Suir

051-645-675

Mandy O'Brien

mandy@obrienmarble.com

http://www.obrienmarble.com/

https://www.facebook.com/obrienmarbleandgranite/



O'Brien Marble & Granite has been serving the country nationwide since 2000 as a one stop resource for Granite, Quartz, Marble and Limestone for use in countertops, shop fronts.

All of our stone is hand picked so that we have a constant flow of top quality products, this also includes our sinks, taps, etc...

Our workmanship is of the highest standard. We combine your needs, utilizing the latest fabrication technologies and highly skilled craftsmen.




























































