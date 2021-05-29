Two for Today: 'Deirdre Doyle has extensive experience within the beauty industry...'
Deirdre has extensive experience within the beauty industry since 2009.
As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.
Browsing Beauty
089 606 7099
Deirdre O Dwyer
deirdre@browsingbeauty.ie
https://www.browsingbeauty.ie/
https://www.facebook.com/browsingbeautyie
@browsing_beauty
At Browsing Beauty Deirdre focuses on her passion and expertise in Brows, Bridal Make up, Advanced Skincare treatments and much more.
Check out our website to find out more!
