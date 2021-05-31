HSE issue reiterates public health advice to Tipperary public as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

The Director of Public health in the South East has reiterated public health advice as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.



Dr Carmel Mullanney has warned that Increased social mixing, as further COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted, can still cause people to become infected with the virus, and to pass it on to others. She urged Leaving Certificate students and their families to be extra vigilant.



The following HSE statement was issued on Monday morning -

"This is particularly the case among those not yet vaccinated, which includes most people in younger age groups. We all still need to continue to practice “the basics” in prevention. Stay two metres apart and wear a mask when in crowded indoor spaces. Avoid social gatherings, other than those now allowed under government guidelines. If you have symptoms, self-isolate, do not go to work or school, and get a test.



That’s the advice from the Director of Public Health for the HSE in the South East, imparted to coincide with secondary schools and colleges beginning the summer break and as other students prepare to begin their Leaving Certificate exams.



Dr. Carmel Mullaney also said she and her colleagues in Public Health were worried that a level of of complacency may set in because society has begun to reopen:



“We would remind people that the pandemic is not over. We are still being notified daily of cases of COVID-19 in all counties in the South East and contact tracing is still required. Close Contacts identified through contact tracing can still expect to get a call from the HSE, as our tracing operation is running as normal, despite the current IT/cyber attack difficulties.”



“Non-essential businesses reopening for the first time this year, should be aware that if a confirmed case is identified as linked to the business, that they may get a call from HSE Public Health and be asked to share details of Close Contacts. Contacts will, as usual, be referred for testing and be advised to restrict movements (i.e. stay at home), for up to 14 days.”



Dr. Mullaney also urged young people and their families to remain cautious:



“Leaving Cert students, along with family and friends, should exercise extra caution so as not to be prevented from sitting their exams in June if they become infected with COVID-19, or are identified as a Close Contact of a case. They are advised not to attend graduation or end-of-academic year parties or - as a precaution - stand in collective school photographs or participate in face to face study groups. ”