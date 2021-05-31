Roscrea Tidy Towns invite you to join The Big Sweep!

The past year has been a most unusual time for us all and Roscrea Tidy Towns have remained busy throughout the pandemic, Dick Conroy, PRO for the group writes.

With lockdowns, sanitising, social distancing and keeping within 5Km limits this past year has been a trying one for us all.

Equally, in Roscrea Tidy Towns we have had a difficult time, especially with the cancellation of last year’s competition. We then had to make the difficult decision last year not to have our usual floral displays as it would be impossible for us to plant and maintain them and keep within the then recommendations.

However, we did, in family groups, meet outdoors to do litter-picks and maintain the various floral beds that had been established over the past number of years. This was to prevent them reverting to the jungles they had been.

The competition is back on! Last Wednesday, the floral displays on the Mall and the large planters about the town were planted. The hanging baskets on the Mall will be installed soon and we are now in full preparation for the judging which will take place in July.

This leaves us with a very short window to get Roscrea looking its best for the summer. As part of our work for the competition and to get the town looking its best, we are holding our Annual Big Sweep on Wednesday, June 9.

We ask any members of the public available to join us and bring their Mask, Hi-Vis Jacket (if possible), Gloves and Brush to the Fancy Fountain – meeting at 7pm. Depending on how many volunteers turn out, we hope to sweep all the main areas

in Roscrea.

We also would like local businesses to join in by cleaning outside their own premises. We are opening up to a new world of hygiene and sanitisation as an aftermath of Covid. Could we add litter-savvy to this?

Please be aware that your litter makes our town a less pleasant one for visitors and doesn’t encourage them to stay longer.