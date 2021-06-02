Vandals strike office building in Tipperary Town

A number of  incidents of vandalism have taken place  at Heffernan House at Rossmore Village in Tipperary Town  costing thousands of euro to repair.

On a number of occasions, windows in the building have been smashed. 

The incidents have been reported to the Gardaí. Anybody with information that may help gardai in the investigation of the vandalism are asked to contact Tippperary station.