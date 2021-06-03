Gardaí appeal to Tipperary motorists to drive safely over the June Bank Holiday Weekend

An Garda Siochana have warned motorists they will be visible across county Tipperary over the June Bank Holiday Weekend and are appealing to people to drive safely and not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs this bank holiday weekend.

The force points out that 78 were people were killed or seriously injured in June Bank Holiday collisions since 2016

It says a quarter of drivers admit they may have been over the limit when driving the morning after.

Also that one in 10 drivers admit to drink driving in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, one in 4 of those who admitted to drink driving had two or more drinks getting behind the wheel

Alcohol remains the most prevalent intoxicant detected in drivers.