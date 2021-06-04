Final chance for Tipperary residents to shape our electricity future

EirGrid, operator of the national electricity grid, will soon close its 14-week consultation on Shaping Our Electricity Future, a new initiative that details innovative approaches to developing the electricity grid in order to meet ambitious 2030 renewable energy targets.

The company, along with Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, launched the initiative in March and has been seeking feedback as part of a nationwide public consultation that closes on Monday June 14.

To date there have been numerous engagements across Tipperary as part of the consultation, including political briefings, a briefing for Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and an Irish Rural Link Workshop.

There has also been a three-day Deliberative Dialogue with 99 people from around the country.

As well as this, EirGrid hosted a series of National Youth Assembly workshops and over 100 people participated in a Civil Society Forum in May.

People can find out more about the public consultation and how to have their say in Shaping Ireland’s Electricity Future by visiting consult.eirgrid.ie