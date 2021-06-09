Footpaths widened on Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street for outdoor dining

Footpaths have been widened outside some hospitality businesses on Carrrick-on-Suir’s Main Street to enable outdoor dining to take place there this summer in compliance with Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

The so-called “build out” extensions to the footpaths to accommodate tables and seating were created outside the Carraig Hotel and Sunnyside Café on the street in time for the national reopening of restaurants and pubs for outdoor service on Monday.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Marie O’Gorman said the outdoor dining area outside the Sunnyside Café will also accommodate customers from the Central Grill and Far East Chinese Restaurant across the street.

She pointed out that while the footpath build outs look permanent, they are actually temporary extensions that can be removed.

Meanwhile, Kiersey Place next to Carrick’s Town Clock has also been designated as an outdoor seating area for customers of the Westgate Café across the street.

Ms O’Gorman says the council received €36,000 funding to install the footpath build outs while hotels, restaurants and cafés can receive Government funding to purchase outdoor tables and seating for their customers.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors were informed at their May meeting that licences for the placement of outdoor tables and chairs had been approved for the Sunnyside Café of 89 Main Street and the Junction Bar & Bistro at New Street from June 1 to September 30.

The Carraig Hotel obtained such a licence from the council last year.