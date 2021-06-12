€50,000 earmarked for repairs to the roof and interior of Clonmel's Town Hall

A budget of €50,000 has been secured for repairs to the roof and internal decorations of the Town Hall in Clonmel.

District Administrator Jim Dillon also told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that it was hoped to appoint conservation architects Bluett and O’Donoghue to the project soon.

Once that happened the work could go to tender immediately, he stated.

District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose welcomed the funding that had been made available.

She said the Town Hall had "huge architectural and historical significance."