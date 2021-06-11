Farmers to protest in two Tipperary towns today over CAP reform and Government's climate action plan

Farmers will gather at rallies in Cahir and Nenagh this morning (Friday, June 11) to protest over European Union CAP reform proposals and over the impact on agriculture of the Government's climate action legislation.

The Irish Farmers Association is organising the protests at 11am in the two county Tipperary towns.

They are being organised as part of the IFA's day of action with rallies taking place at 30 towns around the country.

IFA President Tim Cullinan, who hails from Toomevara, said critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.

“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming. We need policies that support commercial farming into the future,” he said.