Joy in west Tipperary as Judy scoops the 'Ace of Hearts' jackpot!

ACE OF HEARTS DRAW

Congratulations this week goes to Judy O’Brien of Ballinulty, Sologhead who scooped the the Ace of Hearts Jackpot prize of €5,500 in the Monday night draw of June 7. Well done Judy / enjoy. The Jackpot reverted back to €1,500 for last Monday night’s draw, June 14.

Runners up prizes, 5 x €25 prizes, Mary Ryan (C) Boherdota, Louma c/o The Junction Gastro Bar, Kieran Duggan Online, Alanah Murphy Monard, Tom Ryan Bridge Street, Tipperary.

Sellers prizes Con Ahearne and Breeda Redican.