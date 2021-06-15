Public invited to attend webinar about Carrick-on-Suir regeneration scheme

An image of Carrick-on-Suir's marina featured on Carrick-on-Suir regeneration project information flyer
The draft plan for the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme will be unveiled at a webinar that takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, June 16).
Members of the public are welcome to attend the information webinar about the ambitious tourism and heritage regeneration plan for the town.
The webinar begins at 7pm and you can attend it by logging onto the webinar zoom link on Tipperary County Council's website: www.tipperarycoco.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.