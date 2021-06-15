Public invited to attend webinar about Carrick-on-Suir regeneration scheme

Public invited to attend webinar about Carrick-on-Suir regeneration scheme

An image of Carrick-on-Suir's marina featured on Carrick-on-Suir regeneration project information flyer

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The draft plan for the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme will be unveiled at a webinar that takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, June 16). 

Members of the public are welcome to attend the information webinar about the ambitious tourism and heritage regeneration plan for the town. 

The webinar begins at 7pm and you can attend it by logging onto the webinar zoom link on Tipperary County Council's website: www.tipperarycoco.ie

