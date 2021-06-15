Tipperary council produces repair services directory to encourage public to reuse items

Tipperary Environment and Climate Action Section has compiled a Repair & Reuse Directory to list all service providers in county Tipperary that offer repair and reuse services as part of a waste prevention initiative.

It is an effort to encourage people to repair or reuse items rather than throw them away.

To ensure the directory represents as many local repair outlets as possible, the Council sought assistance from the public to compile the list of local businesses/repair people.

Being listed in the directory will not incur a cost to the business nor will a listing be a commendation from the Council, the objective of having the Repair Directory is to enable people to know who is available locally that can repair items.

This booklet will be made available in all libraries and Civic Offices, in Clonmel and Nenagh and Nenagh Municipal District Offices, Thurles Municipal District Offices, Carrick on Suir Municipal District Offices and Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District Offices.

Tipperary County Council wants to support and expand the existing repair economy in County Tipperary as this is a growing sector offering opportunities for local employment. Repairing and reusing products is not only good for the environment as it saves resources and prevents waste but it is also good for the local economy as jobs in the repair industry tend to be local.

Repairs relating to shoes, clothes alterations, electrical repairs to home appliances, furniture repairs, computer repairs, mobile phone repairs, clock and watch repairs are typical repair services but if you can think of others, please include them.

All that is needed is the business name, address and contact phone number and details on the type of service they provide.