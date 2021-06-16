There won't be much camogie played if this Tipperary club win the Euromillions jackpot!

BRIAN BORU’S CAMOGIE CLUB



Brian Boru's Camogie Club in Clogheen are launching their 2021 Fundraising with their very own Brian Boru’s Camogie Euromillions Syndicate.

This will be a one off payment of only €20. That’s 42 chances to win the Euromillions.

We will have six lines for 21 weeks including Lotto Plus, starting 2nd July 2021. No entries after June 25th.

Quick pick for the first draw and the same numbers will be continued throughout.

These numbers will be publicised to all in the Syndicate. An email address for this purpose would be preferable.

All winnings divided equally at the end of the 21 weeks.

Tickets are now available from coaches and committee.

Check out our Social Media accounts for further details.

Facebook - Brian Borus Camogie Club

Twitter - @brianborus camog

Thank you for your support as always.

The Brian Boru’s Camogie Committee