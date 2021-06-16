There won't be much camogie played if this Tipperary club win the Euromillions jackpot!

GAELIC GAMES

There won't be much camogie played if this Tipperary club win the Euromillions jackpot!

Brian Boru's Camogie Club in Clogheen are launching their 2021 Fundraising with their very own Brian Boru’s Camogie Euromillions Syndicate.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

BRIAN BORU’S CAMOGIE CLUB


Brian Boru's Camogie Club in Clogheen are launching their 2021 Fundraising with their very own Brian Boru’s Camogie Euromillions Syndicate.
This will be a one off payment of only €20. That’s 42 chances to win the Euromillions.
We will have six lines for 21 weeks including Lotto Plus, starting 2nd July 2021. No entries after June 25th.
Quick pick for the first draw and the same numbers will be continued throughout.
These numbers will be publicised to all in the Syndicate. An email address for this purpose would be preferable.
All winnings divided equally at the end of the 21 weeks.
Tickets are now available from coaches and committee.
Check out our Social Media accounts for further details.
Facebook - Brian Borus Camogie Club
Twitter - @brianborus camog
Thank you for your support as always.
The Brian Boru’s Camogie Committee

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie