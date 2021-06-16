Dates announced for this year's Clonmel Applefest

Clonmel Applefest will take place from September 23 to 26 and its organisers are currently working on three exciting projects that will come to fruition in time for the festival.

The autumn festival will this year explore the theme “Indigenous – Our Sense of Place” and will be packed full of live events including exhibitions, talks, walks, music, crafts, food and the popular Apple & Heritage Day.

“While we put together our programme, we are also working on three engaging projects that will come to fruition for the festival in September,” said Clonmel Applefest communications officer Jenny Cox.

“These include the Harvest Celebration Project with Dr Billy Mag Fhlionn, discovering the folklore traditions and rituals from around Ireland with a view to creating a troupe of Tipperary-based festival revellers.

OUR SENSE OF PLACE

“There is the Our Sense of Place writing project exploring the sense of place experienced by 14 people of Clonmel’s International community today as retold by 14 local writers under the mentoring of writer Sue Leonard.

“The third project is the site-specific Cornucopia rush sculpture by Gerardine Wisdom and Elke Wilson, celebrating the abundance of food and flavours that abound in and around Clonmel.

“There will also be plenty of other projects to look forward to as restrictions are lifted and we can enjoy the great outdoors and the public realm of the town again,” she continued.

Ms Cox pointed out that as in previous years, the festival organisers are inviting the public to get involved in the Applefest community by sharing ideas, suggestions and feedback or by sharing support as a patron or volunteer.

“If you wish to exhibit with us or propose an activity or event, please send your suggestions/ proposals to us at clonmelapplefest@gmail.com.