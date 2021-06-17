Tipperary County Council civic reception for Rachel Blackmore rescheduled for next week

Tipperary County Council has deferred its civic reception honouring Aintree Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore as the original date for the event on Tuesday this week clashed with her racing at Royal Ascot.

County council members unanimously agreed to defer the “virtual” civic reception until Thursday, June 24 after chairman Cllr Michael Smith informed them at Monday’s county council meeting that Ms Blackmore had been invited to race at the opening day of Royal Ascot the following day.

He said Ms Blackmore will be able to attend the rescheduled civic reception in person at 7pm on Thursday June 24.

The council is according the civic reception to the Killenaule woman in recognition of her becoming the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Aintree Grand National earlier this year.

Cllr Smith said it was a huge honour for Ms Blackmore to compete at Royal Ascot as its races were on the flat and she is a national hunt jockey.

Ms Blackmore finished fifth on the Emmet Mullins trained Cape Gentleman in Royal Ascot’s Ascot Stakes race on Tuesday.

The civic reception honouring her is being organised as an online event due to Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

You wil be able to view the reception next Thursday by logging onto the live link posted on Tipperary County Council's website: tipperarycoco.ie. A recording of the reception will be available on the council’s website from Friday, June 25.

Tipperary County Council’s first virtual civic reception on May 27 honoured Tipperary’s Senior Football team’s success in last year’s All-Ireland football championship and commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Croke Park Bloody Sunday massacre.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald paid tribute at Monday’s council meeting to the council staff who put tremendous effort into organising the event.