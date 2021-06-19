Carrick-on-Suir's CCTV system is "outdated", Tipperary Joint Policing Committee told

Carrick-on-Suir’s public CCTV cameras are now “outdated” but it would cost about €160,000 to install an up-to-date system, a meeting of Tipperary County Council’s Joint Policing Committee was told.

Tipperary County Council’s Economic & Community Development Director of Services Pat Slattery confessed “he nearly died” when he investigated the cost of updating Carrick-on-Suir’s CCTV system. Instead of the €30,000 to €40,000 quote he expected, he was given a quote of just under €200,000, which he later clarified was about €160,000.

Mr Slattery, who was formerly director of services for Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District at the time, explained the whole CCTV system for the town would have to be replaced not just the cameras.

Carrick-on-Suir’s CCTV cameras were originally installed under the Revitalising Areas by Planning Investment & Development (RAPID) programme and also part funded by council.

The former Carrick-on- Suir Town Council and Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District maintained the CCTV system.

Mr Slattery said Carrick’s CCTV scheme was now outdated and it was three years ago when he sought the quotation to update the system.

He was speaking at the latest meeting of the county Joint Policing Committee meeting in response to Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne who also said he felt the town’s CCTV cameras were outdated and need to be upgraded.

Mr Slattery explained to The Nationalist that the the route Carrick-on-Suir should probably take to replace its CCTV system was for a community group to set upa Community CCTV scheme as was happening in villages and towns like Fethard and Littleton. Once this group secured the Joint Policing Committee support, it would then apply of Government funding for CCTV.