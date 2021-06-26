Columbarium is another option for those who wish to be interred in Clonmel cemetery

Above: At the new columbarium at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel are, from left, Ruairí Boland, senior executive engineer; Marie O’Donnell, Clonmel Borough District; District Mayor Siobhan Ambrose and District Administrator Jim Dillon. Picture: John D. Kelly

The new columbarium at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel has been activated and is now available for use.

A columbarium is a structure with niches for funeral urns to be stored, and where the remains of someone who has opted for cremation can be interred.

District Mayor Siobhan Ambrose, who has campaigned for some time for the provision of such a facility at the cemetery, says that unlike a grave, a niche in a columbarium is a maintenance-free option.

“Every niche can facilitate two remains, i.e. two urns,” says Cllr Ambrose.

“This particular columbarium has 40 niches, or drawers.

“In addition to people living locally, this is another option for family members who now live in other counties and countries who opt for cremation and who wish to be interred in St Patrick’s Cemetery with other family members.

“Anyone interested in finding out more about a loved one’s remains being interred in the columbarium can contact any one of the three local undertakers - Condons, Fennessys and O’ Donoghues.”

Similar to graves, spaces cannot be booked in advance.

“The introduction of the columbarium gives members of the public another choice: they can opt for a traditional burial in a grave or to be interred in the columbarium,” says Cllr Ambrose.

