Just why exactly are they removing our town centre trees in Clonmel

It continues to amaze me that individuals in power, and nations as a whole approach contentious issues with entrenched positions so vehemently from the outset, rather than evaluate facts and opinions and debate them, before agreeing a logical and fair consensus.
I find this even more astonishing when public officials, such as government representatives , councillors and Gardai, take actions contrary to public desire and thus alienate themselves from the very people they serve and who, after all, pay their salaries.
There are many such instances I could cite, but for the moment let us just contemplate one local example. Could somebody please explain to me why our local authority, against the will of so many of the people and with no evidence of properly exploring alternative strategies ( scientific or practical justification), intend to remove the badly needed and much appreciated mature trees from our town centre?
I have heard the supposed "reasoning": that the replacement of the magnificent 20 year old specimens by the new young trees is advantageous , but none of this makes it in the least understandable.
Could someone please explain?

David Anchell, Camida

