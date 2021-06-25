Warm welcome for new business in the Glen of Aherlow

The beautiful Glen of Aherlow
Tipperary town councillor has welcomed the establishment of a new business in the Glen of Aherlow
"Great to see a new local business investing in the georgous Glen of Aherlow. Really looking forward to supporting their adventure. It will be lovely to buy a coffee after a walk in the Glen and it will taste even better knowing that you are supporting a local start up business.
Congratulations to Rí, great news," said Cllr Ryan
