Lovely four-bed bungalow on extensive grounds for €290,000

The four-bedroom bungalow for sale at Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir.
Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir - For Sale at €290,000
4 Bed Bungalow 145.91 m² / 1571 ft²
Description
Lovely Bungalow on extensive grounds tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac within waling distance of Cahir Town. The house is in very good condition throughout with additional storage and recreational space in an adjacent building.
Features
PVC Double Glazed Windows. Oil Fired Central Heating.
BER Details
BER: D2 BER No.113730030 Energy Performance Indicator:284.49 kWh/m²/yr
Accommodation
House:
Sitting Room 4.4m x 4.1m. Kitchen 5.7m x 3.4m. Utility 3.4m x 2.5. Shower & Toilet 2.7m x 1.0m. Conservatory 4.3m x 3.9m. Bathroom 3.4m x 2.0m. Bedroom 1 4.4m x 3.4m. Bedroom 2 4.2m x 3.3m. Bedroom 3 3.1m x 3.1m. Bedroom 4 3.1m x 2.4m
Outside:
Playroom 9m x 5.2m. Store 5.2m x 3.7m. W.C. 2.4m x 1.2m. 4 Storage Rooms 12.6m x 5.2m.
