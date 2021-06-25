Alone, All Alone - Stunning photograph of sunset over Tipperary's iconic Slievenamon

Pamela Golden Moore's beautiful photograph taken on Wednesday night as the sun descended down beyond Slievenamon.
The stunning photo above of a sunset over Slievenamon was taken last Wednesday night at about 9.30 pm by Pamela Golden Moore, from her garden at Portnaboe, Carrick-on-Suir.
Pamela told us that she just looked out the window at home and saw that a grey sky had lit up and she was delighted to think to herself in that beautiful moment that light always prevails over darkness
