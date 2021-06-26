Attractive 4-bedroom in a tranquil country location close to Ardfinnan

Killaidamee, Ardfinnan, Clonmel. E91YX50
Asking Price: €250,000
4-beds, 2-baths residence standing on 0.27181 Acres
Description
Sitting in a tranquil country location close to Ardfinnan and within very easy access of Clonmel, this attractive four bedroomed house enjoys outstanding views of the Knockmealdown mountains. Rarely does such a well located property come to market and the agents recommend early inspection.
Features
Dual central heating system (oil & back boiler)
Double glazing throughout
Mains water
Septic tank (accessed by legal wayleave)
Concrete built boiler house.
Ample parking
Deck area to rear
Outstanding views of Knockmealdown mountains to rear.
Rooms
Entrance Hall 3.13m x 3.03m (10'3" x 9'11") Ceramic floor tiles
Sittingroom 6.31m x 3.62m (20'8" x 11'11") with open fire (incorporating back boiler). Patio doors leading to rear deck area.
Kitchen/dining area 'L' shaped. 6.13m x 4.06 (max.) Fitted base & wall units. Ceramic floor tiles.
Study 3.00m x 2.11m (9'10" x 6'11") Ceramic floor tiles
Rear hall 2.78m x 1.12m (9'1" x 3'8") Ceramic floor tiles
Utility Room 2.77m x 1.98m (9'1" x 6'6") Ceramic floor tiles
Shower room 2.79m x 1.79m (9'2" x 5'10") Shower, toilet & wash hand basin. Ceramic tiling
UPSTAIRS
Bedroom 1 3.00m x 2.12m (9'10" x 6'11") Pine flooring. (currently used as dressing room)
Bedroom 2 4.06m x 3.00m (13'4" x 9'10") Pine flooring. Wash hand basin
Bathroom 'L' shaped. 3.02m x 1.96m (max) Bath (with overhead shower), toilet & wash hand basin. Ceramic floor & wall tiling
Bedroom 3 3.63m x 3.08m (11'11" x 10'1") Fitted wardrobes & pine flooring
Bedroom 4 3.63m x 2.52m (11'11" x 8'3") Pine flooring
BER Information
BER: D2. BER Number: 109551234. Energy Performance Indicator: 284
Further details from: SHERRY FITZGERALD RYAN
Phone:+353 62 51566. Email:tim@sfryan.ie
Kickham Place, Tipperary Town.
More News
On duty at Clonmel Races were, from left, James Kennedy, TJ Leahy, Vincent Fahy, John Power, course foreman Tommy Kelly, Thomas Kennedy and Lorcan Wyer, clerk of the course
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.