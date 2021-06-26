Attractive 4-bedroom in a tranquil country location close to Ardfinnan

PROPERTY

Attractive 4-bedroom in a tranquil country location close to Ardfinnan

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh


Killaidamee, Ardfinnan, Clonmel. E91YX50
 
Asking Price: €250,000

4-beds,  2-baths residence standing on 0.27181 Acres
 
Description
Sitting in a tranquil country location close to Ardfinnan and within very easy access of Clonmel, this attractive four bedroomed house enjoys outstanding views of the Knockmealdown mountains. Rarely does such a well located property come to market and the agents recommend early inspection.


Features
Dual central heating system (oil & back boiler)
Double glazing throughout
Mains water
Septic tank (accessed by legal wayleave)
Concrete built boiler house.
Ample parking
Deck area to rear
Outstanding views of Knockmealdown mountains to rear.


Rooms
Entrance Hall 3.13m x 3.03m (10'3" x 9'11") Ceramic floor tiles
Sittingroom 6.31m x 3.62m (20'8" x 11'11") with open fire (incorporating back boiler). Patio doors leading to rear deck area.
Kitchen/dining area 'L' shaped. 6.13m x 4.06 (max.) Fitted base & wall units. Ceramic floor tiles.
Study 3.00m x 2.11m (9'10" x 6'11") Ceramic floor tiles
Rear hall 2.78m x 1.12m (9'1" x 3'8") Ceramic floor tiles
Utility Room 2.77m x 1.98m (9'1" x 6'6") Ceramic floor tiles
Shower room 2.79m x 1.79m (9'2" x 5'10") Shower, toilet & wash hand basin. Ceramic tiling
UPSTAIRS
Bedroom 1 3.00m x 2.12m (9'10" x 6'11") Pine flooring. (currently used as dressing room)
Bedroom 2 4.06m x 3.00m (13'4" x 9'10") Pine flooring. Wash hand basin
Bathroom 'L' shaped. 3.02m x 1.96m (max) Bath (with overhead shower), toilet & wash hand basin. Ceramic floor & wall tiling
Bedroom 3 3.63m x 3.08m (11'11" x 10'1") Fitted wardrobes & pine flooring
Bedroom 4 3.63m x 2.52m (11'11" x 8'3") Pine flooring

BER Information
BER: D2. BER Number: 109551234. Energy Performance Indicator: 284

Further details from: SHERRY FITZGERALD RYAN

Phone:+353 62 51566. Email:tim@sfryan.ie
Kickham Place, Tipperary Town.

Attractive 3-Bedroom Semi-detached property within walking distance of Clerihan Village

PROPERTY FOR SALE


 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie