Family fun walk for Killenaule GAA

South Tipperary GAA fixtures for weekend and into next week

The Killenaule Juvenile GAA club are holding their first fundraiser in a number of years to help fund the running of the club and to continue with the club development projects.Beause of  Covid  revenue streams  for the club were  greatly reduced so the club is looking for support on the day. The  family fun walk  will be held on July 10th at the GAA club

