Gardaí appeal to public not to circulate video footage and photos of fatal Tipperary traffic accident online

Gardai have appealed to the public not to circulate online video footage and images of the fatal traffic collision on the M8 in county Tipperary this afternoon that resulted in the death of a man aged in his 80s.

Gardaí investigating the two-car accident said they were aware of video footage and images of the collision currently circulating online.

"Out of respect to the family of the deceased and to those involved we would ask people not to share this material," said a Garda spokesman.

The deceased man was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars involved in the collision that occurred on the M8 Southbound between Junction 6 Thurles and Junction 7 Cashel North shortly after 4pm today (Monday, June 28).

A woman, aged in her 30s, who was the driver and sole occupant of the other car, was injured and taken to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

