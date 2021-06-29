New cycling and walking route covering Tipperary and Waterford is now in use

The Deputy Mayor Of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy was delighted to greet below group of cyclists who had just completed the St Declan’s Way coming all the way from Cashel to Ardmore.
Cllr Molloy paid tribute to all involved for ensuring this route is now open to both cyclists and walkers and covers a beautiful part of the country side ( 56KM ) linking the ancient ecclesiastical centres of Cashel
in county Tipperary and Ardmore in county Waterford.
The official opening of the route is due to take place in a few weeks time and Cllr Molloy paid tribute to this group of hardy cyclists who completed the venture in over 12 hours and were very complimentary to this latest addition to the Tourism Trail
Pictured are L/ R John Delaney , Damien Byrne, Dave O Brien , Benny Hahessy, Cllr Richie Molloy and Shane Kiely
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.