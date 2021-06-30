Delight in Clogheen as Fr Sheehy's starlet makes Tipperary minor hurling panel

FR SHEEHY’S GAA CLUB

Cathal make Tipp hurling panel

Congratulations to Cathal English who has been selected for the Tipperary Minor Hurling panel.

Cathal has been on south and county teams at hurling and football since u14 and was on the victorious Tony Forristal team in 2019.

This is a great recognition for Cathal who always puts in the maximum effort at training and games. It’s also rewarding for parents Declan and Tina who have travelled thousands of miles to various training sessions and matches over the years and for all the coaches who worked with Cathal.

Cathal is still eligible for minor next year.

We wish Cathal all the best with the team. Well done too to Knockmealdown Gaels Chris O’Donnell, Ballylooby on his selection.

County Draws

The County Intermediate Football draw took place last Monday night and we were drawn in Group 3 with Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch and Cashel King Cormacs.



Club Lotto

Lotto numbers drawn last week were 4,7,10,19

There was no winner and 3 match 3's (€50 each) John Cusson Graigue, Paddy Maher Clogheen and Setanta O'Brien Perth.

Next week's jackpot will be €5,400.

FR SHEEHY’S UNDERAGE

South/West U17 A Football League: Knockmealdown Gaels: 1-6 Killenaule: 1-6

South U15A Football Championship: Knockmealdown Gaels: 5-3 Mullinahone: 2-14

U13 D football: Fr Sheehy’s 2-8 Ballylooby 0-5

Well done to the boys who top their group.

Our under 11 footballers played a great game against Clerihan on Sunday. The under 9s played Moyle Rovers and Newcastle.