Good news for Tipperary senior citizens - Date announced for reopening of Day Care Centre

Cahir Day Centre will reopen on Tuesday, August 3.
Centre Manager Mary O’Donnell has announced that the Cahir Day Centre will reopen on Tuesday, August 3.
The Centre has been closed for almost a year and a half. Preparations are now being made for a safe return to the Day Care Centre but they will be returning with reduced numbers following HSE guidelines.
They will be in contact with everyone very soon.
