1921 Centenary Truce Commemoration for Tipperary on Sunday

Solohead memorial
TRUCE COMMEMORATION
This Sunday, July 11, the Third Tipperary Brigade will hold a remembrance ceremony at the Sologhead Monument to commemorate the centenary of the Truce of, July 11, 1921 which led to the signing of the Anglo – Irish Treaty in December of that year.
A plaque will also be unveiled to commemorate that famous day in our history.
