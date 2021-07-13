Sad passing of proud Tipperary man who never lost his love of native place

The death took place during last week in Clonmel of Frank Kelly, formerly of the Bog Road, Mullinahone.
FRANKIE KELLY, RIP
Frank played with the Mullinahone football team who lost the 1965 county final to Newport, playing at corner back in that game. He was the brother of Mick Kelly who looked after Mullinahone teams in the late 1950’s and 1960’s.
Frank was the father of Franny Kelly, who played with Tipperary and Clonmel Commercials over a long career and is very well known in Mullinahone.
When Frank moved to Clonmel, he never lost his love of his native place.
Condolences to his wife Joan, children Michael, Franny, Ann-Marie, Paul, Brian and Imelda, brother Seamus (Australia), sons-in-law Raymond and George, daughters-in-law Alice, Jane and Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and his many friends.
May he rest in peace.
