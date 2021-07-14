Non-residential farm in Knockinure, Borrisoleigh, is to go on sale by online auction

A non-residential farm, of C. 37.60 (C. 15.22 hectares), is to go on sale by online auction, at 9am on July, 2021.
The farm is in the area of Knockinure, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary.
The lands are conveniently located c.3km from Borrisoleigh village and c.10km from Templemore town. These lands are laid out in one field and all in pasture. The lands are described as mixed quality grazing. These lands are accessed via a public cul-de-sac lane. Cattle pen and crush, Two span round roof hay shed, Electricity supply, water supply and fenced. Folio TY12422
To register go to www.bidnow.ie.
RESERVE PRICE €275,000
For maps and further information please contact auctioneers office.
Solicitors: Paddy Cadelle Solicitor, Butler Cunningham Moloney Solicitors, Templemore
REA Seamus Browne PSL008114
Main Street, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, Ireland
T: 0505 23158
Email: property@seamusbrowne.ie
https://www. realestatealliance.ie/rea- seamus-browne
