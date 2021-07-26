Search our Archive

26/07/2021

Young-at-heart Tipperary golfer shows that age doesn't count on a good scorecard

SLIEVENAMON GOLF CLUB

Octogenarian Mick Burke showed the young lads how it's done at Slievenamon Golf Club last week

Numbers (not age) only count on a a golfer’s scorecard!


Last week we brought you tales of derring do as Dinny Burke, Tipperary Football Legend, carried off first prize in the Vice Captain's competition.
This week is was the turn of older brother Mick Burke to show the young guns how it's done. While other golfers abandoned their games mid way and sought shelter from the relentless sun.
Octogenarian Mick cooly carded a 37 to qualify for the Slievenamon Open. His prowess will come as no surprise to his fellow golfers as Mick is the consummate professional, constantly honing his craft, avidly researching new clubs and, if not first out on the Course on his trusty souped up Golf Buggy, is to be found sampling golf courses around the country, ever striving to be better.

But a man's reach must exceed his grasp, or what's a heaven for (Robert Browning via Mary Hand)!

