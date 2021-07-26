Young-at-heart Tipperary golfer shows that age doesn't count on a good scorecard

Octogenarian Mick Burke showed the young lads how it's done at Slievenamon Golf Club last week
Numbers (not age) only count on a a golfer’s scorecard!
Last week we brought you tales of derring do as Dinny Burke, Tipperary Football Legend, carried off first prize in the Vice Captain's competition.
This week is was the turn of older brother Mick Burke to show the young guns how it's done. While other golfers abandoned their games mid way and sought shelter from the relentless sun.
Octogenarian Mick cooly carded a 37 to qualify for the Slievenamon Open. His prowess will come as no surprise to his fellow golfers as Mick is the consummate professional, constantly honing his craft, avidly researching new clubs and, if not first out on the Course on his trusty souped up Golf Buggy, is to be found sampling golf courses around the country, ever striving to be better.
But a man's reach must exceed his grasp, or what's a heaven for (Robert Browning via Mary Hand)!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.