26/07/2021

Wedding bells on Wednesday - Former Tipperary footballer meets his match!

ROBBIE AND ORLA GET HITCHED

Former Tipperary footballer and Cahir legend Robbie Costigan in action against another legend Paul Galvin. On this Wednesday Robbie and Orla Clohosey tie the knot

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Wedding Bells

Cahir GAA would like to wish the very best to one of our greatest ever footballers Robbie Costigan who is getting married this Wednesday to local girl Orla Clohosey.

Robbie is still playing great football for Cahir senior team this year and gives great leadership to our younger players. Robbie was a member of the Cahir team who won the County final in 2003 and played for Tipperary for many years Captaining them on for a couple of years. He was a member of the Tipperary team which won the Tommy Murphy Cup on that famous day in Croke Park in 2005 and also played for Munster in the inter-provincial series winning an Inter-Provincial medal.

We wish Robbie and Orla a long and happy life together.

Hope you will be back in time for the Championship Robbie.

