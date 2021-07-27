GOAL appeals to Tipperary people to join its #Connected2 Campaign

GOAL is encouraging Tipperary people to take part in its innovative new public campaign to motivate people to act to achieve a more equal, fairer and sustainable world.

The #Connected2 Campaign aims to encourage better awareness and understanding of how people all over the globe are interconnected through climate change and food systems, and to highlight how events in one part of the world can have an impact, whether positive or negative, on other parts.

The #Connected2 campaign comes ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) due later this year. The high-level conferences will see global leaders discuss how they can work to fight the impacts of food insecurity and climate change, two of the biggest crises facing humanity today.

The UN has warned that more than 811 million people – approximately one in ten of the world’s population – are suffering from malnutrition and hunger, 118 million more people than last year. And climate change is resulting in more frequent and intense drought, storms, heat waves, rising sea levels and melting glaciers, wreaking havoc on people's livelihoods and communities.

The #Connected2 campaign is being launched with promotional videos showcasing people from around the world telling us how they are connected.

People are being encouraged to get involved and to post their own videos and statements on Twitter and Instagram, and to start a conversation about how climate change and food systems connected them to other people and places.

All details are available at Connected2 - GOAL Global