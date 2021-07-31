Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Tributes paid to Tipperary businessman following his death last month

John Ryan was 'huge character' in Clonmel's business life

The late John Ryan

Businessman John Ryan, who died in June

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Tributes were paid to the late John Ryan at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Mr Ryan, from Heather Hill, Mountain Road, Clonmel and formerly of St Johnstown, Moyglass, Fethard, died on June 5.
Cllr John Fitzgerald said that John Ryan had been a huge character in the business life of Clonmel for many decades.
In recent years his annual Miscellany magazine of old photographs was always looked forward to at Christmas. He was very much loved by the people of the town, said Cllr Fitzgerald.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said he had operated a carpet store on Parnell Street for many years before moving to a site opposite the railway station.

His shop there had such a variety of goods that it was like “an Aladdin’s Cave”, she said.
Mr Ryan was buried at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel, following Requiem Mass at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church.
Predeceased by his wife Mary and sister Nora, he is survived by sons Alan and John junior, daughter Jane, daughters-in-law Mary and Orla, sister Mary, brothers-in-law Liam and Philip, grandchildren Joshua, Thomas, John, Aidan, Ella-May, Poppy and Alfie, relatives and friends, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

The average property price in Tipperary was €175,416 in May

283 residential buildings under construction in Tipperary during June

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie