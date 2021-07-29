Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Tipperary community thanks ABP for help in completing playground

CAHIR PLAYGROUND

Cllr Andy Moloney, Aoife Wade Playground Committee & General Manager ABP Food Group John Mc Laughlin

ABP Food Group has a long-standing commitment to working with and supporting the local community.

ABP recently became the main sponsors of the Cahir Playground Redevelopment. Works have now been completed at Cahir Playground and General Manager, John McLauglin, visited last week and was amazed to see the world class, innovative and inclusive playground firsthand.
Support of this project will contribute to an investment in community infrastructure which will undoubtedly improve the quality of life and wellbeing for all the families in the community. This playground will bring much joy to many children as soon as it is officially opened in the coming weeks and will continue to do so in the future.

