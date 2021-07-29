Tipperary community thanks ABP for help in completing playground

Cllr Andy Moloney, Aoife Wade Playground Committee & General Manager ABP Food Group John Mc Laughlin
ABP Food Group has a long-standing commitment to working with and supporting the local community.
ABP recently became the main sponsors of the Cahir Playground Redevelopment. Works have now been completed at Cahir Playground and General Manager, John McLauglin, visited last week and was amazed to see the world class, innovative and inclusive playground firsthand.
Support of this project will contribute to an investment in community infrastructure which will undoubtedly improve the quality of life and wellbeing for all the families in the community. This playground will bring much joy to many children as soon as it is officially opened in the coming weeks and will continue to do so in the future.
More News
The Minister for Health will visit Nenagh's vaccination centre in the Abbey Court Hotel this Thursday afternoon
Cllr Andy Moloney, Aoife Wade Playground Committee & General Manager ABP Food Group John Mc Laughlin
Clearing up any food or liquid spillages immediately is one of the measures to discourage the presence of ants
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.