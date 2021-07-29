Back home in Tipperary for a well-deserved holiday break

Welcome home to Sr. Christine Fitzgerald of Raheen Lower, Sologhead
WELCOME HOME
Welcome home to Sr. Christine Fitzgerald of Raheen Lower, Sologhead who arrive home recently on a well deserved holiday break. Sr. Christine who celebrated her Golden Jubilee some four years ago is a member of the Sacred Heart Community of Sisters in Henfield in Sussex.
Indeed we also welcome all our other visitors’ home on vacation which coincided nicely with the recent spell of glorious sunshine.
