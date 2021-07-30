Planning permission approved for N76 upgrade in Grangemockler

The upgrade of 1.2km of the N76 road running through Grangemockler has secured planning approval after Tipperary County Council addressed local businesses’ fears the project would reduce car parking spaces in the village.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors unanimously approved the Part 8 planning application for the project at their July meeting last Thursday after the council agreed to amend the project to increase car parking spaces outside Grangemockler’s pub, shop and bakery.

Seventeen submissions from local businesses and residents were sent to the council during the public consultation process on the project, which concluded on June 25. Reducing car parking spaces in the village was one of the main concerns highlighted in the submissions, not just outside businesses but also outside the village church.

The Trap Bar, Auld Mill Bakery, Grangemockler Concerned Residents’ Group, Mullinahone Cllr Kevin O’Meara and Fr James Browne were among those who lodged submissions in relation to the proposed N76 upgrade.

The compromise to address the concerns of local businesses and residents was hammered out by councillors and officials at a workshop meeting the day before the Part 8 planning application was put to the monthly meeting for approval.

In the finalised planning application put to the councillors for approval last Thursday, the council proposed amending the project to provide three extra clearly defined parking spaces in front of The Trap Bar and Robert’s Grocery Shop and one extra car park space in front of The Auld Mill Bakery.

The council also proposed the width of car parking spaces outside these three business premises be increased to accommodate delivery vehicles, vans and mini-buses.

The council also agreed to erect an overhead lantern outside The Trap Bar to improve lighting there at night.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro (FF) proposed the revised planning application be approved and Cllr David Dunne (SF) seconded the proposal. Carrick MD Chairman Cllr Mark Fitzgerald said they had a good discussion about this planning application at the workshop and it was great to see an outcome that suited everyone.

Cllr O’Meara praised the council’s Roads Department team for taking on board the representations from Grangemockler residents to come to an “amicable solution”.

“It’s great to see the project progressing and I am delighted to support it,” he told the meeting.

The N76 upgrade project will comprise resurfacing the section of road running through Grangemockler, the upgrade and widening of the village footpaths along the N76, provision of clearly defined car parking, reduction of the road carriageway widths to a consistent 6.5m to reduce traffic speed and redesign of all junctions and accesses in Grangemockler.

It’s also planned to erect pedestrian railing on the bridge over the River Lingaun, upgrade drainage to allow rapid removal of surface water, upgrade pedestrian crossings and install tactile road paving.

Other works planned include providing shared cyclist/footpath surfaces for vulnerable road users and installing limestone kerbing, a flag paving footpath and brick paving parking in the village centre.