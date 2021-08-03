Elderly motorist tragically killed in Tipperary traffic accident was from county Waterford

The elderly man tragically killed in a single vehicle traffic accident at Loughlin's Bridge, Clogheen on Sunday, has been named as Ronald Waterman from Glenshaskmore near Lismore, county Waterford.
The 90-year-old was the driver and sole occupant of the car that collided with a tree at this location at approximately 2.40pm on August 1.
Mr Waterman received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.
His body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem took place.
Tipperary County Council chairperson Cllr Marie Murphy from Clogheen paid tribute to the local people and passersby who helped out at the scene of the tragic accident on Sunday afternoon.
She also paid tribute to the gardaí, fire service and ambulance personnel who attended the accident.
The road remained closed until Sunday evening as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling near Loughlin’s Bridge, Clogheen between 2.30pm and 2.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.
