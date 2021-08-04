Boost for rural towns and villages in Tipperary as funding announced for enhancement projects

Tipperary will receive a total of €320,000 to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in rural towns and villages as part of a new €7 million national fund.
The announcement has been welcomed by Senator Garret Ahearn.
"Today’s announcement of the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades of their buildings and will be a great boost for communities in TipperaryThe Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is a key part of the Our Rural Future campaign and will make out rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit," said Senator Ahearn.
